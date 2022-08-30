Jackery’s popular Explorer portable power stations hit best prices of the summer from $200

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Jackery’s latest portable power stations headlined by the Explorer 500 at $449 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $499, today’s offer is marking the first discount in months while also delivering a new 2022 low. Our last mention for comparison was down at $477, with today’s $50 discount offering the best price we’ve seen since last fall. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. It’s also quite handy to have around when the power goes out, too. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup. Head below for more.

Much like the lead deal, the other two power stations on sale today will also require you to clip the on-page coupon to lock in the savings. That does yield the best prices of the summer across two more affordable offerings that will be just as ready to complement your camping kit or fall tailgates as the warmer weather begins to fade.

Other Jackery power station discounts:

Anker also makes some of our favorite power stations around these parts at 9to5Toys, and some of its most recent releases are now on sale. Starting from $200, you’ll find a few different form-factors getting in on the savings, including higher-end offerings with larger battery capacities than the likes of the Jackery Explorer models above. Just make sure you go dive into all of the week’s other best price cuts courtesy of our Green Deals guide then, too.

Jackery Explorer 500 Power Station features:

Jackery Explorer 500 is a 518Wh lithium Portable Power Station. It is one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators on the market. Lithium battery power: 518Wh/144,400mAh battery capacity, 500W Rated Power and 1000W Surge Power from the pure-sine wave AC port.

