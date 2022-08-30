Light up your entertainment center with Govee’s DreamView T1 Light Kit at $107.50 (Save 28%)

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is currently offering its DreamView T1 Pro LED Light Strip and Bar TV Kit for $107.49 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $150, this 28% discount marks the second-lowest price we’ve seen for this lighting kit while coming within $7.50 of the all-time low. The DreamView T1 Pro kit comes with a camera system that monitors the colors on your TV that directly changes the RGBIC light colors to increase your immersion while watching content. You’ll have a spool of strip lighting that can be attached to the back of TVs between the 55- and 65-inch size range with the two light bars having small stands. After connecting the kit to Wi-Fi, you’ll have hands-free control with Alexa or Assistant with access to 32+ animated lighting scenes. Head below for more.

If you’d rather have just an RGB light strip, you could instead grab the Govee Wi-Fi 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $20 after clipping the on-page coupon. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app. This app will give ultimate control over the lights with the smart assistant integration giving you control over colors and brightness, whether they’re on or off, and select preset scenes as well. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party. If you’re already using Govee smart home products, this 32.8-foot light strip is a great addition to expand your ecosystem.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, locks, and more. We’re currently tracking a deal on the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Smarter Kit for $50 which is only the second time we’ve seen the kit at the all-time low price. Much like the larger Shapes lights, Nanoleaf’s Mini Triangles integrate with the brand’s whole lineup of on-wall accessories and deliver all of the same modular, multicolor lighting, just with smaller modules.

Govee DreamView T1 Pro TV LED Lighting Kit features:

This cutting-edge lighting system creates a vibrant lighting atmosphere that adapts to the colors on your monitors in real time. Additionally, the control box of the LED Light Strips contains a sensitive built-in mic, allowing for smooth synchronization with your favorite tracks.

