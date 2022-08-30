Nanoleaf’s Shapes mini triangle set delivers modular HomeKit lighting for $50 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is now offering the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Smarter Kit for $49.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $120, today’s markdown delivers the lowest price we’ve seen to date for only the second time. This is matching the Prime Day mention from back in July, and amounts to 58% in savings. Much like the larger Shapes lights, Nanoleaf’s Mini Triangles integrate with the brand’s whole lineup of on-wall accessories and deliver all of the same modular, multicolor lighting, just with smaller modules. In total, you’re getting five of the lighting panels in the set alongside the controller and power supply that will integrate with your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup. Head below for more.

Also on sale, we’re still tracking some less flashy upgrades to your HomeKit setup. These pair of Thread-enabled offerings arrive in the form of a standard smart bulb for $15 as well as a lightstrip at $40. Both of these will add some color illumination into your space for far below retail, but without the modular, on-wall design noted above.

Outside of the Nanoleaf stable, we’re also tracking some rare discounts on Eve’s latest HomeKit accessories. Leading the way is the just-refreshed Aqua HomeKit water controller, which is now on sale for the very first time and sitting at $130. This accessory arrives with Thread support alongside a refreshed design and is down from its usual $150 going rate.

More info on the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles:

The Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Create beautiful symmetry in any room, or get completely abstract – the choice is yours. With Connect+ technology in all Nanoleaf Shapes products, you can combine different shapes into a stunning light mosaic.

