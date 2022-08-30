Spigen’s ArcField 7.5W MagSafe charging puck in black marked down to $20 Prime shipped

Reg. $25 $20

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcField MagSafe Charger for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Regularly $50 directly from Spigen, it typically sells for $25 at Amazon and is now slightly below our previous mention for the lowest we can find. While this one delivers about half the output as the official Apple model at 7.5W, it is also less expensive than the $37 first-party solution and offers up an all black colorway with minimal branding. After having a chance to go hands-on with it and putting it to use on a fairly regular basis, I can confidentially say it also provides a strong magnetic connection on iPhone 13 and presumably the upcoming iPhone 14 that works through all but the thickest cases I have around the office. Get a closer look right here and head below for more. 

There really aren’t very many comparable solutions for less from a trustworthy brand. But this relatively popular JSAUX model on Amazon is starting from $17 Prime shipped with even more color options. It also delivers the same 7.5W of charging capabilities to iPhone and comes with a USB-C/A charging cable.  

While we are talking iPhone accessories and charging gear, make sure you head over to our coverage of the annual Labor Day Nomad sale. Among our favorite brands in the space, Nomad is now offering up to 15% off its entire selection of Apple add-on gear including Watch bands, iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, and even some iPad covers. Take a closer look at our top picks right here

Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charger features:

  • Fast Wireless Charging for iPhone 12 & iPhone 13 series: ArcField Magnetic Wireless Charger is especially designed for iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max / iPhone 13 Mini / iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max / iPhone 12 Mini, and provides up to 7.5W fast wireless charging (Works with AirPods 3 for MagSafe charging / Spigen ArcStation Pro 20W Charger is recommended for fast wireless charging)
  • Charge With Ease: No need to put effort into finding the sweet spot. Seamlessly aligned magnet ensure stable charging in any orientation.
  • Perfect for Daily Usage: 1.66 oz is light enough to carry around and 0.24 inch thickness is slim enough to use your phone while charging

