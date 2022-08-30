Nomad takes 15% off entire selection of popular Apple accessories in annual Labor Day sale

Nomad is launching its annual Labor Day sale today, marking down its entire collection of leather iPhone cases, premium Apple Watch bands, and popular Apple accessories by 15% in the process. Shipping varies per order and you’ll need to apply code LABORDAY15 at checkout to lock-in the savings. One of the more recent additions to the Nomad lineup is our top pick this time around, offering the new Base One Max for $127.46. That’s down from its $150 price tag and comes in one of three different styles at the third-best price to date. Perfect for complementing your existing iPhone 12 or 13, or the new 14 series handsets that will be launching in less than a month, the new Base One Max packs MFi-certified MagSafe charging out of the box that can refuel your handset at 15W speeds. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, though we break down what else to expect below.

Nomad’s latest multi-device charger takes on a more premium build than even some of its most popular leather-covered offerings from the past. It pairs a solid metal build with unique glass design that will fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup. On top of the 15W MagSafe charging tech, there’s also an integrated Apple Watch charger to complete the desk- or nightstand-friendly package.

Then be sure to shop all of the other price cuts in the sale today. The code above will apply to everything on the Nomad site, though we’ve picked out some additional highlights from the sale.

Nomad Base One Max features:

Base One Max delivers official MFi MagSafe charging at up to 15W with a weighted metal body and an elevated glass panel designed to complement any space. The integrated Apple Watch charger features a protective soft touch charging base. This allows you to use Nightstand Mode on your watch to quickly tell the time at your bedside or desk while also using the integrated MagSafe charger to power up your AirPods or iPhone.

