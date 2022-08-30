Steelcase discounts popular ergonomic chairs, standing desk, more in 15% off Labor Day sale

Steelcase today is launching a new Labor Day sale that takes 15% off an assortment of its popular work from home desks, ergonomic chairs, and other home office accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick this time around is the Gesture Office Chair starting at $1,189.15. Down from the usual $1,399 price tag of the base model, this 15% price cut delivers the first chance to save in months. Today’s offer is matching the 2022 low at $210 off and is a rare discount. Steelcase makes some of the most popular ways to deck out your home office, and at the top of that list is the Gesture chair. We break down why it’s so beloved below, alongside picking out some extra highlights from the Steelcase Labor Day sale.

Ideal for anyone who sits at their desk for hours a day, the Steelcase Gesture chair has a flexible back design that better adjusts to your spine with plenty of adjustments for getting all of the comfort locked in. And if the base model isn’t quite the look you’re going for, there are customization options that let you adjust the form and function. It’s also made from recycled materials for those who can appreciate the sustainability approach.

Though there are also some other ways you can outfit your work from home setup with some added comfort. Ranging from desks to lamps, monitor mounts, and more, we’ve picked out some other options to get you started. Just don’t forget that you can shop all of the Labor Day savings at Steelcase directly for everything on sale.

A new sitting experience designed with a back and seat that move as a synchronized system moving with each user to provide continuous and persistent support. Arms move like a human arm which allows users to be supported in any position. Seat has comfort all the way to the edge with a flexible perimeter to allow users to sit in a range of positions. Arms and shoulders remain supported regardless of device being used.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

