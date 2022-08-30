TP-Link’s Archer AX55 Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band Router with Alexa support falls to new low at $100

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Arche AX55 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, this 23% discount marks a new all-time Amazon low price we’ve tracked. This same router currently goes for $110 from TP-Link directly. The Archer AX55 router can support wireless speeds upwards of 3,000Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5.0GHz bands with the four antennas using beamforming technology to ensure even coverage around your home. You’ll also find Alexa integration for controlling your network with just voice commands, such as turning on the guest Wi-Fi when visitors arrive. You’ll also find support for OneMesh, TP-Link’s system for forming a mesh network with an extender to prevent dropped coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t need as much throughput as the Archer AX55 above, you could instead go with the Archer AX21 for $80. Here you’ll find this dual-band router is essentially the same as the AX55 above with some slightly lower specifications. You’re looking at a total throughput of 1,800Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5.0GHz bands with the same beamforming technology ensuring even coverage. The same Alexa integration is present here as well so you can have some smart home integration even on a budget.

After you upgrade your home network, why not step up your smart home lighting? We’re currently tracking a deal on Nanoleaf’s Shapes Mini Triangles Smarter Kit for $50. This is matching the Prime Day mention from back in July, and amounts to 58% in savings. Much like the larger Shapes lights, Nanoleaf’s Mini Triangles integrate with the brand’s whole lineup of on-wall accessories and deliver all of the same modular, multicolor lighting, just with smaller modules.

TP-Link Archer AX55 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Next-Gen Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Speeds: 2402 Mbps on 5 GHz and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz bands ensure smoother streaming and faster downloads; support VPN server and VPN client

Expanded Wi-Fi Coverage: 4 high-gain external antennas and Beamforming technology combine to extend strong, reliable, Wi-Fi throughout your home.

Improved Battery Life: Target Wake Time helps your devices to communicate efficiently while consuming less power.

Compatible with Alexa: Control your router via voice commands and make your life smarter and easier with Amazon Alexa

