BenQ’s MOBIUZ 32-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor returns to low at $380, more

Amazon is currently offering the BenQ MOBIUZ 32-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $379.99 shipped. Normally going for $535, this solid $155 discount marks only the second return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. The 32-inch VA panel runs at a blistering 165Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to eliminate screen tearing alongside BenQ’s HDRi optimization and VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 certification for a great content consumption experience. The 1000R curve of the display further increases immersion while also reducing eye strain with the integrated dual 2W speakers and single 5W subwoofer providing audio for those without speakers or headphones. Head below for more monitor deals.

While we’re tracking these gaming monitor deals, Samsung has announced its first QD-OLED monitor, the Odyssey G8 34-inch UltraWide. The new 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 comes in with an “ultra-slim” thickness of just 3.9mm at its thinnest part, making it the “slimmest in its product category.” Since it’s OLED, there’s no backlight needed, which helps with this thinness. Learn more about this new OLED monitor here.

BenQ MOBIUZ 32-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Monitor features:

32-INCH CURVED GAMING MONITOR: 165Hz refresh rate 1ms MPRT VA 1000R gaming monitor with 2560×1440 QHD resolution and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

CONTROL, CONVENIENCE, COMFORT: Remote Control, 5-Way Navigator, Scenario Mapping, and Gaming Quick OSD for easy control; Height/tilt/swivel adjustment; eye care protects your vision during extended play

SUPERIOR SOUND: Dynamic 2.1 channel sound: two 2W speakers & one 5W subwoofer plus a DSP chip, audio by treVolo with 5 custom sound modes

