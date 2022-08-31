Samsung announces its first QD-OLED monitor with the Odyssey G8 34-inch UltraWide

Today at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Samsung is announcing its all-new Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor. It seems to be the month for OLED gaming monitors, as CORSAIR just entered the UltraWide OLED market last week. However, Samsung is taking a different approach and delivering a more standard 34-inch 3440x1440p experience with a 175Hz refresh rate that doesn’t flex. Either way, this monitor is sure to take your setup to the next level and deliver a premium experience. Curious what it has to offer? Let’s take a closer look below.

Samsung enters the QD-OLED UltraWide monitor game with Odyssey G8

The Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor from Samsung isn’t the brand’s first OLED panel, but it does mark their introduction into the QD-OLED UltraWide market. Sure, they’ve got MiniLED options already, but nothing OLED up until now.

The new 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 comes in with an “ultra-slim” thickness of just 3.9mm at its thinnest part, making it the “slimmest in its product category.” Since it’s OLED, there’s no backlight needed, which helps with this thinness. On top of that, you can still enjoy “true RGB and true black for maximum color accuracy and brightness.” It features a 99.3% DCI-P3 color gamut and comes with DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification, ensuring this display will mimic graphics in the most true-to-life way. You’ll also find AMD’s FreeSync Premium in tow, which pairs well with the 175Hz refresh rate to deliver a smooth gameplay experience.

The Odyssey OLED G8 also packs Samsung’s new Smart and Gaming Hubs, which allow you to access content from Amazon Prime, Netflix, and more while also connecting directly to Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW, Stadia, Luna, and other services. This function allows you to play games without even having a console or PC hooked up, making this monitor even more versatile.

Samsung’s latest Odyssey OLED G8 monitor will be available globally in Q4 2022, though no pricing information has been set yet.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m glad to see more and more companies getting on the OLED gaming monitor train. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, OLED is the best tech for monitors because of how great it makes the image look without washing anything out. As more and more games are being designed with HDR in mind, older LCD panels are going to start not being able to keep up with brighter and darker areas, and that’s really where OLED shines.

So if you’re holding out for a premium monitor for your setup, then the Odyssey OLED G8 could be the perfect option later this year.

