Flash drives from $11: Lexar’s latest 256GB USB 3.2 hits new low at $50, Samsung, more

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesKingstonLexar
Reg. $66 From $11
Lexar 256GB JumpDrive P30 USB 3.2 Flash Drive

We have spotted some notable flash drives storage deals for your EDC starting from just under $11. First up, Amazon is offering Lexar’s latest 256GB JumpDrive P30 USB 3.2 Flash Drive for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $66, this is 24% off, the first notable price drop, and subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. It delivers up to 400MB/s transfer rates, USB 3.2 Gen 1 tech that’s also backwards compatible with previous-generation USB standards, and a durable metallic design that round out the feature list here. You’ll also find the 256-bit AES encryption software to protect your new EDC, keychain-ready EDC storage device. Head below for more flash drive deals. 

More flash drive deals:

If it’s the portable SSDs you’re after, we are tracking a series of notable deals on the more robust storage solutions as well. This morning we spotted the SanDisk G-DRIVE Thunderbolt drive at a new Amazon all-time low alongside Lexar gaming-focused models and the more affordable Crucial 2TB X6 variant starting from under $138 shipped. You can take a closer look at those offers right here. And be sure to hit up our picks for the best portable SSDs while you’re at it. 

Lexar 256GB JumpDrive features: 

  • For professional users who want to store and transfer large files and content with blazing fast USB 3.2 Gen 1 performance of up to 400MB/s read and write
  • Sleek and durable metallic design to store your content up to 1TB
  • Securely store your files with 256-bit AES encryption software
  • USB 3.2 Gen 1 enabled; backwards compatible with USB 3.1 / USB 3.0 and 2.0 devices
  • Compatible with PC and Mac systems; five-year limited product support

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Kingston Lexar

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

J.Crew Factory offers 50% off sitewide plus up to 70% o...
HP Pavilion gaming desktop with Ryzen 7 5700G and RX 66...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Game Dev Story, A...
Outfit your Assistant setup with a pair of Google’...
Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Get It Togethe...
Be prepared with a 2-pack of Vont Collapsible LED Lante...
eufy’s recently-released SmartDrop package box fa...
Carter’s Labor Day Sale takes 50% off sitewide wi...
Load more...
Show More Comments