Flash drives from $11: Lexar’s latest 256GB USB 3.2 hits new low at $50, Samsung, more

We have spotted some notable flash drives storage deals for your EDC starting from just under $11. First up, Amazon is offering Lexar’s latest 256GB JumpDrive P30 USB 3.2 Flash Drive for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $66, this is 24% off, the first notable price drop, and subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. It delivers up to 400MB/s transfer rates, USB 3.2 Gen 1 tech that’s also backwards compatible with previous-generation USB standards, and a durable metallic design that round out the feature list here. You’ll also find the 256-bit AES encryption software to protect your new EDC, keychain-ready EDC storage device. Head below for more flash drive deals.

More flash drive deals:

If it’s the portable SSDs you’re after, we are tracking a series of notable deals on the more robust storage solutions as well. This morning we spotted the SanDisk G-DRIVE Thunderbolt drive at a new Amazon all-time low alongside Lexar gaming-focused models and the more affordable Crucial 2TB X6 variant starting from under $138 shipped. You can take a closer look at those offers right here. And be sure to hit up our picks for the best portable SSDs while you’re at it.

Lexar 256GB JumpDrive features:

For professional users who want to store and transfer large files and content with blazing fast USB 3.2 Gen 1 performance of up to 400MB/s read and write

Sleek and durable metallic design to store your content up to 1TB

Securely store your files with 256-bit AES encryption software

USB 3.2 Gen 1 enabled; backwards compatible with USB 3.1 / USB 3.0 and 2.0 devices

Compatible with PC and Mac systems; five-year limited product support

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!