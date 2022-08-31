LG’s unique low-profile 3.1-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System drops to new low of $497

Amazon is currently offering the LG GX 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer for $496.98 shipped. Normally going for $1,000, this solid $503 or 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this sound system. This soundbar and subwoofer combo currently go for $800 from LG directly. Standing out amongst the other soundbars out there, the LG GX is designed to match its OLED Gallery TVs with the slim, flat profile against your wall, only sticking out 1.2-inches. The soundbar itself is capable of generating virtual surround sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X while also providing high-resolution audio over the HDMI eARC, Optical, Bluetooth, or USB connection. You can eventually upgrade this sound system to a true 5.1-channel surround system with wireless rear speakers as well. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $198. This more entry-level sound system still comes with a wireless subwoofer to add extra dynamics to the sound produced but lacks Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. You can connect the soundbar to your TV over Bluetooth or an optical audio cable with the ability to control your Samsung TV and sound system with just one remote, reducing the complexity that can come with bigger setups. Just like the option above, you can pick up some rear channel speakers at a later date to make a surround sound system from this soundbar and subwoofer.

Just yesterday Sony announced its latest Dolby Atmos Soundbar, the HT-A3000, which uses its Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround Technology to create a virtual surround sound stage. Just like the LG option above, the Sony here uses a 3.1-channel speaker layout with the ability to wirelessly pair rear speakers at a later time for a true surround setup. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and how to pre-order.

LG GX 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar and Subwoofer features:

Home theater sound with more depth. Surround your senses while ideally matching the Gallery Design of the LG GX Series OLED TVs . Sound effects and soundtracks seem to come from every angle with 3.1 channels, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. LG subwoofer combines with the sound bar’s up-firing front height channels to direct Hi-Res Audio out and up, for sound that fills up any room. AI Sound Pro delivers optimal sound settings through adaptive sound control.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!