Sony launches new 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar with built-in AirPlay 2 and Chromecast

Today Sony is announcing its latest entry into the home theater audio space, the HT-A3000 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar. Coupled with the Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround Technology, this new soundbar will deliver virtual surround sound so you can “enjoy the thrill of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.” You will also be able to seamlessly pair the soundbar with optional rear channel speakers for a true surround setup. Keep reading below.

The all-new HT-A3000 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar uses three front speakers with a center channel speaker designed for clear dialogue and a built-in dual subwoofer to provide that punchy bass that enhances any listening experience. To provide the Dolby Atmos surround sound with just a single soundbar, Sony has implemented its Vertical Surround Engine that can simulate having in-ceiling audio channels or upwards firing speakers with the simple speaker setup here. It has also implemented its S-Force PRO technology to “wrap” the sound around you with just front-firing speakers so you have audio coming at you from both sides; these two technologies working together are what allow this soundbar to simulate a surround sound setup without cluttering your living area.

If you wanted to have a true surround setup, Sony has made it simple to pair the newly launched SA-RS5 and SA-RS3S wireless rear speakers to the new HT-A3000 soundbar. Once you’ve stepped up to a surround setup with rear speakers, you can now use the 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology that will calibrate to your living space to optimize the sound it outputs for the best surround experience.

You will also have access to Google Assistant via the built-in Chromecast and can cast from your phone with support for Apple AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi streaming, Bluetooth connectivity, and Spotify Connect. As this is a Sony soundbar, you will have some advantages in using the HT-A3000 with a BRAVIA series TV such as effortless control with the integrated UI on the TV and a clean aesthetic as the soundbar sits discreetly below the TV. Otherwise, HDMI eARC support will net you the latest technology for getting audio from your TV inputs into the sound system.

Sony HT-A3000 availability

The all-new Sony HT-A3000 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar can be pre-ordered today for $699.99. If you’re pre-ordering from Amazon, you can expect the soundbar to ship around September 18. The latest wireless rear speakers mentioned above, the SA-RS5 and SA-RS3S, can be ordered now for $598 and $298, respectively.

9to5Toys’ Take

When it comes to Dolby Atmos soundbars, I think it is important to set reasonable expectations. You can’t expect the performance you’d get out of a surround setup with dedicated speakers all around you, and this entry from Sony is on the lower end of surround sound soundbars. It has no actual upward-firing speakers so while I expect its technology to produce virtual height positions, you can’t expect movie theater-level audio here.

