Save $120 on Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Air Fry Grill for today only, now $180

Amazon is now offering the Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Air Fry Grill for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $300 like it usually fetches at Best Buy, it is also matched there for today only with up to 40% or $120 in savings. While the warm weather might be coming to an end for some folks, this Foodi cooker will keep the grill going all year round indoors while also proving a built-in air fryer, roasting and baking features as well as a dehydration function. Alongside the preset cooking options, FG551 also comes with the added bonus of including the Foodi Smart Thermometer that enables “you to achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well.” It comes with the grill grates, air fryer basket, and a 4-quart cooking pot as well. More details below.

But if it’s just a simple indoor grill to keep the burgers and steaks going inside this fall and winter, you can save a ton with the Elite Gourmet EMG-980B Smokeless Electric Tabletop Grill. This model certainly isn’t going to include all of the bells and whistles or the built-in air fryer, but at just $40 shipped it might be a worthy trade for some, especially if you already have an air fryer on the countertop.

Be sure to dive into Amazon’s latest Instant Pot sale event for even more cooker deals. Ranging from dedicated air fryers and multi-cookers to coffee makers, sous vide machines and more, you’ll find some of its latest models on sale, Wi-Fi enabled solutions, and solid discounts. The deals start from $78 shipped and deliver up to $70 in savings. Everything is neatly detailed for you right here.

Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart Air Fry Grill features:

NINJA FOODI SMART XL GRILL: The Smart XL grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer with the Smart Cook System & Thermometer.

CYCLONIC GRILLING TECHNOLOGY: Uses 500°F cyclonic air to perfectly cook or char grill your food to your desired doneness on the grill grate for delicious, char-grilled marks and flavors.

SMART COOK SYSTEM plus THERMOMETER: The Foodi Smart Thermometer enable you to achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well with 4 smart protein settings & 9 customizable doneness levels. Do it all at a touch of a button with no more guesswork & no more over or under cooking.

