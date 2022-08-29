Amazon Instant Pot sale up to $70 off: Dutch oven, sous vide, Wi-Fi cookers, more from $78

Justin Kahn -
$70 off From $78
Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven

The latest Amazon Instant Pot sale is now in full swing with solid price drops across a range of the brand’s popular cookers, coffee makers, and more from $78. While we see price drops on its range of gear throughout the year, these Amazon events are a great way to score some of the latest releases at a discount including the Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven that is now marked down from $158.95 shipped. Regularly up to $230 directly from Instant and sometimes even more at Amazon, this is at least 31% off the going rate and marking a new all-time low on the green colorway (the others are also on sale). This electric solution delivers 5-in-1 cooking functionality with the ability to braise, slow cook, sear or sauté and features an enameled cast-iron cooking pot that can be removed for use in the oven and on the stovetop. The 6-quart capacity is joined by silicone handle covers and a protective pad so you can even put it in the middle of the table for serving up one-pot meals all year round. Head below for more details and the rest of the now live Amazon Instant Pot deals. 

Amazon Instant Pot deals:

Check out this deal on the Ninja 600-Watt Nutri Personal Blender at just $25, then swing by our home goods hub for more kitchen offers. One notable price drop you’ll find there delivers SodaStream’s black and silver retro Art Sparkling Water Maker at the new Amazon all-time low of $93.50. The regularly $130 machine is one of the more attractive models in the lineup (if you ask me) and you can get a closer look at it in our previous coverage right here

Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven features:

  • ELECTRIC DUTCH OVEN: Delivering gourmet results right on your countertop.
  • 5-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Braise, slow cooking, sear or sauté, cooking pan and warmer, making it the perfect wedding gift, new home gift or bridal shower gift!
  • PRECISION COOKING: Featuring a Dutch oven that allows exact temperature and time control that you simply cannot get from cooking on a stovetop.
  • VERSATILE ELEGANCE: Heavy-duty enameled cast-iron cooking pot is removable, oven and stovetop-safe allowing the same features as a traditional Dutch oven and looks beautiful on your table.

