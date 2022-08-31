Pit Boss’ 550-square inch pellet grill falls to new low ahead of fall cookouts at $400 (Save $150)

Amazon is offering the Pit Boss 550-square inch Pellet Grill for $399.99 shipped. Down $150 from its normal $650 going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This pellet grill is designed to take your fall cookouts to the next level. It has 550-square inches of cooking capacity and an 8-in-1 design. The pellet cooking temperature can range from 180- to 500-degrees while the open flame searing portion reaches up to 1,000-degrees. You can switch between direct and indirect heat cooking with a simple slide-plate flame broiler to change things up on the fly as well. The 8-in-1 design that we mentioned allows it to grill, smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, char-grill, and more. Plus, included in the package is a grill cover to keep it protected in the elements as well as a meat probe to monitor a cook without opening the lid.

With your new pellet grill, you’re going to need a bag or two of pellets to get cooking. Traeger is one of the biggest names in pellet grills and you can pick up its pellets for a fairly affordable price on Amazon. There are several wood choices to pick from, but apple is one that you really can’t go wrong with. At $17 per bag, you’ll be able to cook several times over before it’s time to pick up a new one as well.

For another way to cook outdoors consider picking up Cuisinart’s 30-inch round outdoor flat top gas grill that’s on sale right now. It’s down to $295, which is down from its normal $500 going rate. Delivering a flat top cooking experience, you’ll be able to make smashburgers, bacon, and basically anything else with ease. Plus, there are more deals from $143 in our roundup from yesterday, so be sure to check it out for additional ways to save.

Pit Boss Pellet Grill features:

The Pit Boss 550 Navigator Series Grill features the real-wood flavor of an outdoor cooking adventure. With advanced grilling technology, premium heavy gauge steel builds, and 100% all-natural hardwood pellet fuel, enjoy Bigger.Hotter.Heavier features – that can only come from a Pit Boss grill.

