Cuisinart’s 30-inch Round Outdoor Flat Top Gas Grill falls to new low at $295, more from $143

For a limited time, Woot is offering a selection of Cuisinart’s outdoor cooking grills and smokers. Leading the way is the Cuisinart 30-inch Round Outdoor Flat Top Gas Grill for $294.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $500, this 41% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked with this same grill going for $303 from Amazon and $530 from Lowe’s. With this outdoor grill, you will have control over three separate burners for hot and cool zones, a 360-degree grease pan, and two fold-away prep shelves with a paper towel holder so you can prepare food for cooking right at the grill. The vented stainless steel lid can turn this grill into an oven for smoking, steaming, baking, and roasting food as well. The roomy cabinet beneath will also keep the propane tank out of sight for a cleaner overall look. Head below for more Cuisinart deals.

After checking out all these Cusinart deals, be sure to stick around to check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you today. Making sure your meat is cooked properly is the easiest way to make sure you’re presenting a great meal, so why not grab the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer for $75? Alongside the real-time updates that are pushed directly to your smartphone with a 150-foot range, you’ll find a host of timers and alerts as well as recipe suggestions available as part of the companion app.

Cuisinart 30-inch Round Outdoor Flat Top Gas Grill features:

Experience 360° of Griddle Cooking Versatility! Whether you are cooking for a small crowd or a large party, the Cuisinart XL Griddle Outdoor Cooking Station will amaze any audience. Breakfast, lunch and dinner, the 30-inch diameter cooking center can handle it all! It features a 360° grease pan and rear grease cup, making for easy access and clean-up.

