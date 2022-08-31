Skip the Apple tax and land these silicone Apple Watch sport bands for $5.50 (Multiple colors)

As part of its Lightning deals, STG Sport (94% positive feedback in last 90 days) via Amazon is offering its Sport Apple Watch Band is various colorways and sizes for just $5.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $7, this is a solid 20% price drop and a particularly affordable way to land a silicone band for your Apple wearable. At this price, and considering an official Apple Sport Band sells for around $49, this is affordable enough to score a few different colorways to match your outfits. You’re looking at a basic silicone band with a pin and tuck closure alongside compatibility with all Apple Watch models. If you’re out to score some inexpensive bands for workouts and the like, this deal will only be live for another 11 hours or until colorways begin to sell out. More details below.

While today’s lead offer is quite an affordable and popular third-party option, these Distore silicone bands start at $5 Prime shipped. You’ll find a massive collection of color options alongside similar compatibility with just about all Apple Watch models.

For some higher-end choices, you’ll want to browse through the recent Nomad Labor Day sale that is now knocking 15% off its titanium band and more. Then dive into the Pad & Quill end of summer sale where its brand new ballistic USA Cordura fabric and leather band is now at a new all-time low alongside deep deals on the rest of its iPhone cases, iPad covers, AirTags gear, and MacBook accessories.

STG Sport Apple Watch Band features:

Compatible Models: The silicone apple watch band are suitable for 2020 Apple Watch SE and Series 7/6/5/4/3/2/1. Please choose the correct watch model and size for yourself. Highlight: Various colors and two selected sizes for you to choose, personalize your apple watch to fit your mood and outfit in daily life; You can mix up different colors of apple watch band to dress up your iWatch and highlight your unique taste. Premium Material: The apple watch band for apple watch are made of durable and soft silicone, prevents skin from irritation; flexible, lightweight and very comfortable to wear. Sweat & water resistant.

