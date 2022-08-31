Be prepared with a 2-pack of Vont Collapsible LED Lanterns at $13 Prime shipped (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Vont via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Collapsible LED Lanterns for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $18 as of late, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Whether it’s your next outdoor adventure, out in the backyard, or in emergency situations, these popular battery-powered lanterns can be an invaluable item to have in your arsenal. Each of them feature a 30-LED array to deliver 360-degrees of illumination alongside a collapsible design for easy storage and transportation. The waterproof and “military-grade” construction alongside a 10-foot drop rating and the “lifetime warranty” are nice touches as well. You’ll also find top-mounted handles and up to “90 hours” of operation on the three included AA batteries. More deals and details below.

You can also save a touch more on a per-lantern basis by opting for the 4-pack that’s also on sale for $19.99 Prime shipped in today’s Gold Box. The specs and feature-set are the same, just with a lower $5 per lantern price. Take a closer look at the $28 or more 4-pack right here.

A more efficient way to run these lanterns (and just about anything else that takes batteries) is with the eneloop pro Power Pack from Panasonic. It comes with 10 batteries (eight AA and two AAA) and is now on sale for $50.50 alongside the charger you’ll need to juice them back up. You can dive into the details on this 2022 Amazon low in this morning’s coverage.

Vont Collapsible LED Lanterns features:

BRIGHT & LASTING – Equipped with 30 crazy bright LEDs, this compact lantern cuts through 360 degrees of darkness on the stormiest, dimmest nights. Easily lights up the entire tent or room.

COMPACT & LIGHTWEIGHT – Collapsible design that reduces or increases the light as you collapse or expand the lantern. When collapsed it’s as small as your phone. Easily fits in your backpack or emergency kit.

WATERPROOF – Constructed with military grade materials, your lantern is able to survive a 10-foot drop and being temporarily submerged under water.

