Panasonic’s eneloop pro Power Pack includes 10 rechargeable batteries for $50.50 (2022 low)

Amazon now offers the Panasonic eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack at $50.30 shipped. Normally fetching $60 or more, you’re looking at a new 2022 low. This is cents below our previous mention, a rare all-around discount, and one of the first chances to save since back in January. Delivering a series of rechargeable batteries, this bundle is a great way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. Alongside the charger itself, you’re looking at eight AA and two AAA batteries, each of which can be recharged thousands of times and hold 2,550 or 950mAh charges, respectively. A storage case completes the package to ensure everything stays in one place. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to get started with the eneloop pro system would be to grab this starter pack at $40 instead. Delivering four of the brand’s AA rechargeable batteries, this package lets you ditch single-use alternatives much the same as the lead deal, just without as much gear. There’s also a bundled charger in the box, as well.

Our Green Deals guide however is packed with all of the week’s other best deals, at least when it comes to environmentally-friendly price cuts, that is. You’ll find markdowns on portable power stations, electric vehicles, and plenty of other ways to ditch gas and oil from your routines without having to pay full price. Dive in right here for a look at all of the week’s best.

Panasonic eneloop pro Power Pack features:

Up to 2550mAh (AA) and 950mAh (AAA) Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery

Maintains up to 75% of their charge up to 1 year (when not in use)

Rechargeable up to 500 times

Pre-charged using power generated from solar energy

Charges from 1 to 4 AA or AAA batteries in any combination (110 – 240V)

