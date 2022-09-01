ASUS’ latest AXE11000 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System 2-pack falls to new low of $785 (Save $115)

Newegg is currently offering the ASUS ZenWiFi Pro AXE11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System for $784.99 shipped with code ASAA223 at checkout. Usually going for $900, this solid $115 discount marks a new all-time low price we’re seen. This same router setup currently goes for $850 from Amazon. This mesh system can cover an area of up to 6,000-square feet across both units while providing the latest in wireless, Wi-Fi 6E. Since there are not many devices that currently use the 6GHz spectrum opened up by the WI-Fi 6E standard, you can use it as a wireless backhaul so as not to impact the performance of the 5.0 and 2.4Ghz channels. There are even dual 2.5GbE ports on each base station for those with greater than gigabit internet and who deal with large amounts of data. This mesh system is designed for large households or even small businesses, so head below for an option that is better suited for the smaller households.

If you are on a tighter budget, you could grab the TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 3-pack for $180. This whole-home solution will cover upwards of 5,800-square feet between the three units provided here with the system being strong enough to handle up to 150 connected devices with ease. The Deco app will assist you in the first-time setup and will give you management abilities over the network with Alexa support for controlling things like the guest Wi-Fi. Each unit has two Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting hardwired devices, other than the primary unit that will have one used for the WAN connection. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

After upgrading your home Wi-Fi, why not step up your smart home lighting game? We’re currently tracking a deal on the Philips Hue Color Ambiance Smart Button Starter Kit for $126, the new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Pairing with the included Hue Bridge, you’ll be able to control the bulbs from anywhere on top of taking full advantage of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant for voice commands as well as automations within their respective ecosystems.

ASUS ZenWiFi Pro Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System features:

Next-Gen WiFi 6E – New 6GHz frequency band ensures faster and more reliable connections for your devices

12 Streams WiFi Speed – Increased transmitting and receiving data rates of up to 11000Mbps

Dual 2.5G WAN LAN Ports –2.5Gbps connection for ultrafast transmission.

Expanded Coverage – The exclusive ASUS RangeBoost Plus improves signal range and overall coverage

