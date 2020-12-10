For larger homes, getting a mesh WiFi setup can be a much better solution than a WiFi extender. Instead of setting up a completely separate network, a mesh system uses multiple units to create a single network that users can roam between and ensure they have a solid connection without the hassle of connecting to a different network. TP-Link has a large selection of mesh solutions, and the Deco X20 is an Amazon choice for “wifi 6 mesh.” Be sure to watch the video and check out all of the details on the TP-Link Deco X20 mesh system.

Out of the box / Design

With three units, the Deco X20 pack is great for homes up to 5,800 sq. ft. Also included in the package are three power adapters for the X20 units and a quick installation guide.

The units themselves are a simple, modern-looking device that won’t stand out like an Imperial Shuttle, like some other routers. White with a rounded design, they were easy to find a spot for around my house. They measure 4.5 inches tall and also 4.5 inches wide.

On the back of each TP-Link Deco X20 unit is a power plug as well as two Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting hard wired devices.

Near the front of the unit is an LED light that gives a quick, simple indication of the status of the unit. A legend for what those lights mean can be found in the quick installation guide as well as on the inside of the box.

Setting up the TP-Link Deco X20

Getting the Deco X20 system setup is a breeze. Just download the app and follow along with the steps. Do make sure to follow the plugging in and powering on directions exactly as stated. The first time I tried setting it up, I didn’t follow the sequence the right way, and I was confused as to why it wasn’t working. But, after realizing my mistake, it was easy to do it in the right process and get up and running. TP-Link really has made it very easy to get up and running with the Deco X20.

TP-Link Deco X20: Video

WiFi Features

One of the main features is the use of WiFi 6. The TP-Link Deco X20 can reach speeds up to 1.8Gbps, and the three units have enough headroom for connecting up to 150 devices.

Of course, the main feature of a mesh network is all of the units working together for a seamless network that doesn’t have your device swapping between different points for the best connection. In contrast to a range extender, which ends up making a separate network, the mesh network is never lost as you move around between different areas of your home.

My house doesn’t come anywhere near reaching the max size of what the X20 is intended for, but this pack has made it possible to get decent WiFi in my yard. I placed one of the units near a window on my second story and the third in a detached garage. The connection to the garage is fairly strong and makes it possible to get a good signal out there, which wasn’t possible before. Be sure to check out the video and watch me walk around my house and yard testing the signal strength of the WiFi network.

Deco App Control

Once everything is set up and working, there is a lot of information and customization within the Deco app. Notifications can be enabled to let you know when new devices join your network. Devices that need some more speed can also be designated as high priority to make sure that they get bandwidth when they need it. I have my PC and Xbox set to high priority so that I don’t lose connection when gaming.

There are also parental controls, anti-virus and security controls, specific device blacklists, and a ton of other features to enable or disable built into the Deco app for the TP-Link Deco X20. You can also check the speed of your internet and see a security report.

Another great feature here is the ability to turn off mesh roaming for devices that don’t move. With it turned on and my PC connected, I did notice occasional glitches while gaming that I would imagine is because my computer was swapping between X20 units. But, with mesh technology switched off, that issue stopped, and my connection was solid. Of course, using a wired connection is always best while gaming, but this is my experience using it wirelessly.

9to5Toys’ Take

Coming in at $269.98, the TP-Link Deco X20 is quite a bit more than the standard Netgear range extender, but the effortless installation along with the control and monitoring capabilities via the app and just overall performance make it a great choice for a wifi 6 mesh system.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!