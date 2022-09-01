Bosch’s 18V cordless track saw includes a FREE 63-inch track at new low of $649 ($968 value)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 18V Cordless Track Saw Kit for $649 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $649 just for the track saw and another $287 for the 63-inch track kit. Today’s deal also marks the best value we’ve seen so far for this track saw. If you’re looking for a way to make perfectly straight cuts on plywood or other materials, you won’t find a better tool than a track saw. Simply make your marks on both ends, lay the track down, clamp it, and cut. You’ll get a perfectly straight cut and the track even has a zero clearance piece to keep tear-out to a minimum. It comes with an 8Ah battery and vacuum hose adapter as well as 63-inches of track in the kit, ensuring you have everything necessary to get up and going as soon as it arrives. Keep reading for more.

If you need a track saw on a much tighter budget, then consider picking up this model from WEN which comes with two 50-inch long track pieces for $163. That’s a lot more budget-friendly than today’s lead deal, though you’ll be trading Bosch’s premium build quality for a more budget-focused WEN model. Either way though, you can’t go wrong with whichever track saw you choose.

Don’t forget to swing by our tools guide for all the other ways you can save on DIY gear as we head into fall. For instance, the CRAFTSMAN brushless 20V impact driver can be picked up on sale for $89, which regularly costs $123. That’s the best price we’ve seen in months and makes now a great time to pick up this must-have tool.

Bosch Track Saw Kit features:

The Bosch GKT18V-20GCL Track Saw with Plunge Action is a compact, one-battery cordless track saw with the performance of a corded track saw. It delivers precise and clean cuts in wood and wood-based sheet goods, such as laminated particle boards and plywood. It has a uniquely compact design, with a one-battery power system and a 5-1/2 In. saw blade, for superior mobility. The saw’s track-guidance system provides exact adjustments for precision end-to-end cuts and plunge cuts.

