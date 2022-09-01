Save $225 on Insta360’s ONE R 1-inch Edition Modular Action Camera at the new low of $329

Jared Locke
B&HAction Camerasinsta360
$329
Insta360 ONE R 1-inch Edition

B&H is currently offering the Insta360 ONE R1-inch Edition Action Camera for $329 shipped. Normally going for $550, like it does from Insta360 directly, this solid $225 discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This high-end model of the ONE R action camera delivers an upgraded 1-inch sensor to offer the “best image quality in an action camera.” Partnering with Leica, Insta360 aims to bring “stunning dynamic range” wherever you go on your travels. It can record up to 5.6K30FPS while also performing great in low-light conditions thanks to its large image sensor. You still get the benefit of the modular system the ONE R series is known for and comes with the core module, 1-inch mod, battery base, and a mounting bracket. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and already have accessories for the GoPro family, you could instead grab the HERO8 Black for $300. While not the latest and greatest, the GoPro HERO8 Black is still a great action camera for capturing your adventures. It can record video at 4K60, 2.7K120, and 1080p240 depending on if you want cinematic videos of slow-motion. While you’re at home and not adventuring you can use the camera as a 1080p webcam so you’re still getting value out of it. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more about this action camera.

While you’re out adventuring, why not get a unique perspective with DJI’s FPV Combo? We’re currently tracking a deal that is dropping it down to $999 which matches the lowest price we’ve seen on a new condition model. While not the new Avata drone, DJI’s FPV offering arrives as a more affordable package for getting in on the first person flight sessions.

Insta360 ONE R1-inch Edition features:

The Insta360 ONE R 1″ Edition is one of the key configurations of the modular ONE R action camera system. It includes the Core module, 1″ Mod, Battery Base, and Mounting Bracket, also known as a frame. The 1″ Mod features a large 1″ sensor and captures up to 5.3K resolution video at 30 fps. It also captures 19MP and Raw photos.

