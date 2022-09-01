DJI’s FPV drone includes everything you need for first person flights from $949 (Reg. $1,299)

Amazon now offers the DJI FPV Combo for $999 shipped. Normally fetching $1,299, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings and matches the lowest we’ve seen on a new condition model. Our last mention was back in April, for comparison. Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can score a model from eBay right now for $949, saving you an extra $50 and marking a new all-time low. Includes a full warranty. While not the new Avata drone, DJI’s FPV offering arrives as a more affordable package for getting in on the first person flight sessions. In the box you’re getting the nimble quadcopter itself as well as a bundled controller and the FPV goggles themselves. One of its more eye-catching stats is the 60MPH top speed that allows the drone to keep up with cars and capture footage in scenarios that DJI’s other offerings couldn’t. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A notable addition to your new drone setup would be the DJI FPV Intelligent Flight Battery, which is sitting at $159 via Amazon right now. Designed for the featured FPV drone, this will deliver an additional 20 minutes of usage for each of your aerial photography sessions, all with the official DJI seal of approval. Grabbing an extra battery is a must-have for maximizing your FPV drone usage, and our coverage over at DroneDJ dives in for a closer look on the topic.

Or if you’d rather just give a boost to your recording capabilities on the ground, we’re still tracking one of the very first discounts to date on DJI’s latest OM 5 smartphone gimbal. Compatible with nearly every iPhone or Android handset, this accessory stabilizes your video feed for recording smooth footage, timelapse shots, and more at an all-time low of $129.

DJI FPV Drone Combo features:

Fly through the sky in ways that seem impossible. We never lost our passion for flying, and with DJI FPV, those passions have turned imagination into reality. With this immersive and intuitive aerial platform, get ready to go into the beyond.

