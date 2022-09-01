Lululemon takes up to 50% off new markdowns for Labor Day + free shipping

Lululemon is offering new markdowns up to 50% off including jackets, pullovers, joggers, shorts, t-shirts, and much more. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip 2.0 for men that’s marked down to $44. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $98. This half-zip is great for running and training due to its lightweight and breathable fabric. It’s available in nine color options and pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, or chino pants alike. Plus, this style has a reflective logo to help keep you visible in low light. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

