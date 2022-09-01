MSI’s Rainbow 6 SE gaming laptop with 12th Gen i7 and RTX 3070 hits new $1,399 low ($400 off)

Amazon is offering the MSI Rainbow 6 Special Edition Crosshair 15 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1,399 shipped. Coming in at $400 off its normal $1,799 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this laptop. Though this laptop bears a Rainbow 6 design, it’ll play all games just the same. Leveraging the latest 12th Generation i7 processor and RTX 3070 graphics card, you’ll be able to play most titles at 1080p with ease, and push many of them at 1440p. There’s a built-in 1440p 165Hz display as well meaning you can even play games at high frame rates with ease. There’s 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD in tow as well, ensuring that it boots fast and has ample RAM for modern titles. Keep reading for more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up the CORSAIR Harpoon RGB wireless gaming mouse for $40 at Amazon. It connects to your new laptop over the Slipstream USB receiver or through Bluetooth. Bluetooth is the star of the show here, as it allows you to use this gaming mouse without any adapter while traveling, which makes it extremely portable for on-the-go setups.

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing other CORSAIR gaming gear at up to 30% off right now. For starters, the K70 RBG keyboard is down to a new low of $110 from its normal $130. Plus, there are additional discounts and deals on CORSAIR gear with prices starting as low as $20, so be sure to check out our roundup from earlier this morning.

MSI Rainbow 6 Gaming Laptop features:

Ready. Aim. Shoot. The Crosshair series is armed with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, up to QHD 165Hz display, and Spectrum Backlit keyboard. Strap yourself with the Crosshair series to outperform the battleground. MSI has teamed up with Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, to release the all new limited Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition! The design brings to life the globally successful game series Rainbow Six, in a sleek yet powerful gaming laptop. Featuring exclusive yellow and black design elements from the game.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!