CORSAIR gaming gear up to 30% off: K70 RBG keyboard new low, plus accessories from $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering CORSAIR PC gaming gear at up to 31% off the going rate including keyboards, internal memory, monitors, power supplies and fans for you rig, headsets, and more. One standout is the CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. The Cherry MX Silent keyswitch model hit Amazon in May at $130 and has fetched as much ever since. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. “Designed for and tested by top esports professionals,” it transmit your inputs with 8,000Hz hyper-polling alongside a precision-molded keycap set with 1.5mm thickness “for rigid stability.” You’ll also find a refined aluminum frame that is illuminated with fully programmable dynamic per-key RGB backlighting alongside the ability to hit the tournament switch for “distraction-free static backlighting” and disabled macro activations. Head below for the rest of today’s CORSAIR PC gaming Gold Box deals.

Over on this landing page, you’ll find the rest of today’s CORSAIR Gold Box offers. Whether you’re looking for some new internals to upgrade your PC build or start one from scratch, there’s over 30% in savings now live on fan units and power supplies alongside RAM modules and more. Those offers also join some accessories like headsets and mouse pads with deals starting from $20. Take a closer look right here.

If it’s the internal SSDs you’re after for your build, yesterday we spotted a collection of price drops including new all-time lows on PNY units, ongoing deals on Gen4 CORSAIR options, some from Seagate, and more. The discounts start from $39 and you’ll find everything neatly listed for you right here. Then swing by our PC gaming hub for more.

CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Built for Champions: CORSAIR CHAMPION SERIES products are designed for and tested by top esports professionals – helping to carry you to victory with a competition-grade keyboard featuring a portable and space-saving tenkeyless form-factor.

Powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology: Transmits your inputs to your PC up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling.

Take on the Competition in Style: A durable and refined aluminum frame is illuminated by fully programmable dynamic per-key RGB backlighting to sport your team’s colors or create your own personalized lighting effects.

Tournament-Ready: Flip the tournament switch and focus on winning those critical games, automatically swapping to distraction-free static backlighting and disabling accidental macro activations.

