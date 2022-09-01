Pre-order Sony’s all-new Xperia 5 IV Smartphone and score a free pair of XM4 ANC earbuds

Today, Sony is launching its latest Android smartphone in the form of the new Xperia 5 IV. This handset looks to revive the compact smartphone in the brand’s lineup while still delivering on the flagship-caliber and photography-oriented features we’ve come to expect from Sony. Now available for pre-order from B&H ahead of launching next month, you can now lock-in a free pair of Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Earbuds for free with the $999 price tag on the Sony Xperia 5 IV. That scores you $278 in added value and will likely be the only chance to save on the upcoming release until well after it launches.

Sony Xperia 5 IV goes up for pre-order with free earbuds

Sony’s latest Android smartphone comes centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip for the very first time and uses all of that power to drive the photography experience. It’s an approach that we’ve seen countless times from Sony as of late, and one that helps the company stand out amongst other Android handsets on the market. Chipset aside, you’re looking at a 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display that is 50% brighter than previous generations.

The rear camera array is also receiving lots of love this time around, with the 12MP triple-sensor setup being comprised of 16mm ultra-wide, 24mm wide, and 60mm telephoto lenses. All three can now record 120FPS slow-motion video in 4K, and Sony has also baked in real-time tracking and Eye AF into its new Xperia 5 IV.

You’re also looking at a 5,000mAh battery backed by wireless charging, 128GB of onboard storage, and 8GB of RAM. Other notable features include dual SIM card support, immersive 360 Reality Audio, and an improved gaming mode for PS Remote Play.

Of course, you’re also getting Sony’s XM4 earbuds for free with the Xperia 5 IV, which only sweeten the pot. The brand’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds arrive with a design that’s 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well. The entire package will ship on October 27, and we’re expecting this to be the only chance to save on pre-orders.

Sony Xperia 5 IV features:

