REI Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Patagonia, more from $10

REI Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off top brand clearance including The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, KEEN, Merrell, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 20% off one eligible outlet item with code LABOR22 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Patagonia Quilted Insulated Bomber Jacket that’s marked down to $118 and originally sold for $170. This jacket is a perfect option for cooler weather and the quilted material makes it highly packable, which is great for traveling. It’s available in three sale color options and I love that the interior coloring is contrasting. Plus, the entire exterior is completely waterproof. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
