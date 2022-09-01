Twelve South’s sitewide Labor Day sale offers first discounts on new Apple accessories, more

Twelve South today is launching its annual Labor Day sale, and the savings this time around put some of the brand’s all-new releases in the spotlight. Taking 12% off nearly everything the retailer sells, you’ll be able to score the first price cuts across a slew of Twelve South’s popular Apple accessories and more. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $50. Our top pick is the new Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand at $69.99. Down from the $70 price tag it just launched with last month, this is the very first chance to save and a new all-time low. Twelve South just refreshed its popular MacBook stand last month with the new Curve Flex. This all-aluminum offering arrives with an adjustable design that lets you elevate your machine in plenty of different ways. I walked away quite impressed in my hands-on review, which you can read for a more in-depth look at the features. Then head below for some other highlights from the Twelve South sale.

As far as other discounts that arrive for the very first time, there are two other new Twelve South accessories worth highlighting above everything else. Having just launched earlier this summer, both of the following add-ons are down to new all-time lows.

Of course, the savings also apply to everything else over on Twelve South’s official site. So whether you’re looking to lock-in savings ahead of the Apple event next week and the debut of the new iPhone or just need to refresh your desk setup for the fall semester, there are plenty of rare savings up for grabs. Here are some other highlights:

Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand features:

Meet Curve Flex, the MacBook stand as flexible and mobile as MacBook. Position Curve Flex as a desktop wedge or elevate it for the perfect desktop setup. Flex the stand up to 22 inches for eye-level video calls or to align your MacBook screen with your external display. When it’s time to switch locations, fold Flex and slip it into the included neoprene travel sleeve.

