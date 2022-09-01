Wali’s Premium Dual Monitor Desk Mount uses independent gas springs for support at $28.50

Wali Electric (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Premium Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $28.49 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $57, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Here you’ll get a monitor mount that utilizes dual gas spring arms for supporting the weight of the monitors to make adjustments effortless. Each arm can support a monitor up to 32-inches in size and 17.6 pounds in weight. There is even integrated cable management so you can keep wires off your desk for a clean setup. Either arm can have its height adjusted individually for ultimate customization. The mounting to your desk is handled by either the c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a cleaner aesthetic. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget you could instead go with the HUANUO Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $14.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Unlike the Wali option above, this mount uses simple monitor arms that have their height tied together and lack gas springs. The overall size limit is lower here as well with this mount supporting up to 27-inches with the same weight limit. You will be able to cable manage the power and display cables to your monitors along the arms with the included cable ties. The desk mounting methods are the same here with the c-clamp and grommet clamp.

While you’re looking to upgrade your monitor situation, why not take a look at upgrading your keyboard situation? We’re currently tracking a deal on HyperX’s Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Keyboard for $55, a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. The compact 60% form-factor frees up space on your desk for other peripherals without sacrificing on quality. You’ll find side-printed function keys on the caps which allow you to still enjoy a full F-row as well as media controls without having dedicated buttons for them.

Wali Premium Dual Monitor Desk Mount features:

Double benefits: Double efficiency and productivity to make working or relaxing that much more comfortable.

Fully Adjustable: The gas spring stand can tilt +35°/35°, swivel +90°/90°, and rotate 360, Max height is up to 23.62″, and max extension is up to 18.34″.

Sturdy construction: High-grade material C-Clamp, grommet base, and VESA plate ensures a strong and stable connection with your desk and monitor screen.

