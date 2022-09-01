HyperX’s compact Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard falls to new low at $55 (Save 45%)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Keyboard for $54.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by an additional $5. The compact 60% form-factor frees up space on your desk for other peripherals without sacrificing on quality. You’ll find side-printed function keys on the caps which allow you to still enjoy a full F-row as well as media controls without having dedicated buttons for them. The body is comprised of aircraft-grade aluminum and the keycaps are made with a double shot PBT technology. On top of that, it leverages HyperX’s mechanical switches with exposed LEDs to offer a solid, premium, and colorful experience. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about this keyboard and then head below for additional information.

Place this natural cork and leather desk pad in your office to have a nice and clean place to set your new keyboard. It’s just $10 at Amazon and makes for a solid desk cover to keep your desk’s surface clean while also providing a smooth area to move your mouse. There’s also enough room to set a pen and paper as well as place various other objets, including your new compact keyboard.

Don’t forget that those after larger keyboards should shop the CORSAIR gaming gear sale we found earlier today with up to 30% in savings. For starters, the K70 RBG keyboard is down to a new low of $110 from its normal $130 going rate. Plus, additional accessories are discounted with prices starting as low as $20. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is a supremely portable 60% form factor keyboard that gives you more room for sweeping mouse movements. It features a durable, full aluminum body, and reliable HyperX switches balanced for speed and performance which are rated to withstand 80 million keypresses. The stock double shot PBT keycaps have secondary functions printed on them so you can quickly locate additional functionality. Let your style shine bright with the HyperX switches’ exposed LED design, and stunning lighting effects. Further customize your keyboard with macros, personalized lighting profiles, and more with HyperX NGENUITY software.

