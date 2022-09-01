WD_BLACK console Game Drives now start from $68 at Amazon (500GB to 12TB), plus more

Reg. $150+ From $68
WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox at $114.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this is a solid 23% price drop that’s within $5 of the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. Delivering a far more economical solution by comparison to the more expensive SSD variants, this drive provides 5TB of game storage for Xbox users (roughly 125 games) alongside a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (new users only). The up to 130MB/s speeds aren’t exactly the fastest, but again it is really just a notable way to score a serious amount of game storage at a fraction of the price of the faster solid-state options. Head below for more Game Drive deals from $68

More gaming storage offers:

As far as more universal storage goes, we are also still tracking a solid offer on the popular SanDisk Extreme model with a 2TB capacity. Running at a far faster rate than the model mentioned above, it might not include the gaming-specific focus, but it is one of the best portable SSDs on the market right now and is selling at the discounted rate of $209 shipped on Amazon currently. You can get a closer look at this offer and the specs right here as well as even more of our favorite models in our recent feature piece

WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive features:

  • Up to 5TB that can hold up to 125 games, so that you can save old favorites and still have room for new titles. (As used for storage capacity, one terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes. Total accessible capacity varies depending on operating environment. Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, capacity, formatting, other programs, and factors.)
  • 1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership included with purchase (1-Month trial offer of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for New Xbox Game Pass members only. Limit: 1 per person/account. Available for a limited time. See product packaging for full details.)
  • Works with Xbox Series X/S (store and play Xbox One games, archive Xbox Series X and Xbox series S games.)

