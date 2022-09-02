Crucial’s X8 500GB USB-C 3.1 Gen2 anodized aluminum portable SSD hits 2022 low at $81.50

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 500GB Portable Solid-State Drive for $81.31 shipped. Regularly $120 and typically fetching around $112 lately, this is a new 2022 Amazon low and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the 1TB variant down at $99.99, or within $10 of the all-time low. Crucial delivers up to 1,050MB/s transfer rates on this model alongside USB 3.1 Gen2 support with both USB-C and USB-A cables/adapters in the box. It is compatible with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One and features a 7.5-foot drop protection alongside its anodized aluminum unibody core and an extended 3-year warranty. More details below.

If you don’t need to get up over 1,000MB/s transfer rates, consider the brand’s X6 lineup. Starting from $60 shipped for the 500GB model, it can get up to 800MB/s on the higher-capacity models and makes for a notable lower cost per TB solution than the X8.

Check out our roundup of the best portable SSDs, but if you’re in the market for a gaming-focused solution, the latest from Lexar is worth a look. Now sitting at new all-time lows on Amazon, the 2022 model Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB and 1TB Gaming Portable External Solid-State Drives are now going for $89.99 and $149.99 shipped with sandblasted shells, built-in LED lighting, and 2000MB/s transfer rates.

Crucial X8 500GB Portable SSD features:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3. 1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Beautiful and durable design, featuring an anodized aluminum unibody core. Drop proof up to 7. 5 feet. Extreme-temperature, shock, and vibration proof

Includes a 3-year limited

Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

