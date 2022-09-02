My favorite ThermoPro instant read digital thermometer is back down to $10 at Amazon

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $13 $10

Intek (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ThermoPro TP03 Instant Read Digital Thermometer for $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $13 or more, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2022 so far. I personally own this thermometer and absolutely love using it. Whether my wife or I are grilling, cooking on the stove, or in the oven, we reach for this thermometer. It can quickly tell us the temperature of whatever we stick it into in a matter of seconds, and it has a wide range of measuring -58 to 572 degrees. The screen is even backlit so you can use this thermometer at night. Keep reading for more.

While today’s lead deal offers an easy-to-read digital display, you can save a little cash by ditching that feature. The Rubbermaid Instant Read Thermometer is available at Amazon for $9.50. You’ll find a standard dial here, though it showcases the temperature just the same. However, since this isn’t battery-powered, you’ll find that it can be read at any time and left in a meal so long as it’s not in the oven or on the grill.

Need to cook while on-the-go? Consider picking up the Camp Chef propane portable outdoor oven that’s on sale for $169 right now. Down $61 from its normal going rate of $230, you’ll find that it features both a stovetop and oven to cook meals on the campsite.

ThermoPro TP03 Instant Read Thermometer features:

ThermoPro TP-03 is an effective solution to achieve the most accurate temperature in a matter of seconds. The digital kitchen thermometer with a simplistic yet practical design that a push of the button, the foldaway probe will pop open for quick an easy temperature reading, and when you’re done taking the temperature measurement you can fold the probe back in to ensure the probe is kept safe and clean.

