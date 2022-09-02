Camp Chef’s propane portable outdoor oven is great for fall getaways at $169 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is offering the Camp Chef Propane Outdoor Camp Oven for $169 shipped. Down from $230 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in the past few years. While it’s designed to be used with a 1-pound propane tank, you can adapt it to be used with a 20-pound tank if you need longer runtime. It’ll output 7,500 BTU per burner and the oven is 3,000 BTU. Speaking of the oven, it can reach 400 degrees which means you can make just about any meal while away from home. This portable camp oven is perfect for fall getaways as it’ll allow you to still enjoy a nice home cooked meal without having to fuss with fires. Keep reading for more.

You could instead opt for the Coleman Portable Butane Stove with Carrying Case that’s available at $35 on Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t have the full-on oven that today’s lead deal does, but it’s also far more affordable and much smaller. In the end, it’ll be easier to transport and use this stove thanks to its compact nature, so if you’re in need of something to just boil water for coffee or tea while on-the-go, then this is a great option.

Don’t forget that you can pick up Chefman’s indoor grill that’s on sale for just $20 at Amazon. It’s currently up to 50% off, making now a great time to add this to your cooking arsenal. While it might not be the same as heading outdoor to cook, this will let you enjoy burgers and more whenever the weather gets too cold to hit the patio.

Camp Chef Propane Outdoor Camp Oven features:

When you bring along our Outdoor Oven, the cooking possibilities are endless. This oven unlocks capabilities of a home oven and range. Designed to be both portable and versatile, the Outdoor Oven provides you with enough heat to cook anything from a breakfast skillet to your fresh cinnamon rolls. It’s perfect for camping, emergency preparedness, tailgating, and more. With a 1 lb. propane bottle, you can hold a temperature of 350º F for up to 7 hours.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!