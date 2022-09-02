WD’s brand new SN850X 7,300MB/s LED internal SSDs back down to all-time lows from $135

Back in May, WD debuted its latest-generation internal SSDs for gamers with the new SN850X model. And after seeing some brief one-day price drops last week, both the standard edition and heatsink-equipped models have now returned to all-time low pricing at Amazon starting from $134.99 shipped. You’ll find the regularly up to $310 2TB heatsink-equipped model and the $160+ 1TB variants on sale right now. Boasting up to 7,300MB/s transfers rates, they also carry the latest Gen4 PCIe tech within the M.2 2280 form-factor and are ready for your PC battlestation and upgrading a PlayStation 5. The new LED light display can also be synced with a number existing RGB ecosystems as well. You can learn more in our launch coverage right here, just be sure to head below to scope out the details on the 1TB and 2TB models that are now on sale.

WD_BLACK SN850X deals:

You’ll also want to check out the heatsink CORSAIR models that are now on sale from $77 as well. Then hit up our coverage of the new Samsung heat-controlled 7,450MB/s 990 PRO SSDs. While they aren’t shipping just yet, they are even faster than the latest from WD above and also include some LED action as well. Get all of the details in our launch coverage as well.

WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and ridiculously short load times. | (1) Based on read speed, unless otherwise stated. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Soup up your gaming experience with extremely low latency that loads graphics fast with minimal stutter and lagging for smooth, satisfying action.

A range of capacities available in 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage. | (2) 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

