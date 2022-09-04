Pack your Kindle eBook library with today’s Gold Box sale starting from $1 (Save 80%)

Jared Locke -
AmazonKindle
Reg. $4+ From $1
Kindle eBooks

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle eBooks at up to 80% off starting from $2. If you’ve been looking to build out your collection of eBooks, now is the time with options from mystery and thrillers to science fiction and fantasy genres to choose from. One of the benefits of Kindle eBooks is the ability to read them across practically any platform immediately after the purchase of one. Have to stop reading? Don’t worry, Kindle will remember where you left off so you can get right back into the action. Keep reading for our top picks from today’s deal.

Out top picks:

You can check out all the eBooks part of today’s deal on this landing page. Alongside today’s eBook deals is this month’s Amazon First Reads Freebies where Prime members can check out brand-new Kindle eBooks before they’re publically released, and for free. This is a great way to add to your library without spending any more money. While you can read these eBooks anywhere, the best experience will be on a Kindle device. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the latest Kindle Paperwhite 5 e-reader.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Kindle

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

LEGO’s new collectible Muppets minifigures on sal...
Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 7 from $290 ahead ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy labor Day sale, AirPods Max ...
Score a free Echo Dot 3rd Gen when you grab an iRobot R...
Add two Energizer TAC-300 LED Flashlights to your EDC a...
Intel’s 8-core i9-11900K desktop processor falls ...
ViewSonic’s ColorPro 27-inch monitor with fine-tu...
Acer’s Predator Orion 7000 desktop with 12th Gen ...
Load more...
Show More Comments