HP’s RTX 3060 desktop is great for entry-level gamers at new Amazon low of $839 (Reg. $999)

Amazon is offering the HP Pavilion i5/8GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $838.94 shipped. Down from $999 at Amazon, this marks a new all-time low there, though we did see a similar model with 256GB of storage hit $699 back in July. Coming in with great entry-level gaming specs, this system should handle most titles, even modern AAA, at 1080p high or ultra with ease. On top of that, you can generally push a lot of games at 1440p and many will even be able to go over 60 FPS. I run an RTX 3060 in my daily gaming rig and regularly enjoy 100+ FPS in most games at 1440p high resolution. Take a closer look at the RTX 3060 in our hands-on review. Keep reading for more.

We recommend leveraging your savings to pick up the Western Digital 1TB WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD for $75 at Amazon. This would be a great addition to your new desktop and deliver an extra 1TB of storage, which would bring the total available space to 1.5TB in the system. That’s plenty to keep games installed so you don’t have to re-download often and being M.2, there’s no cables to connect as it simply goes into the spare slot on the motherboard.

Being a solid gaming computer means that the Pavilion on sale above would also be a great choice for content creation. That’s why this sale on Adobe’s 2022 Photoshop & Premiere Elements is so great. It’s on sale for $90 with no subscription fees thanks to being a one-time purchase. Normally $150, this is a return to the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time, making this Labor Day deal one that shouldn’t be overlooked.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop features:

Get a fresh perspective with Windows 11: From a rejuvenated Start menu, to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics: The GeForce RTX 3060 lets you take on the latest games using the power of Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd generation RTX architecture. Get incredible performance with enhanced Ray Tracing Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed G6 memory

10th Gen Intel Desktop Processor: Outstanding performance and immersive multimedia entertainment with 4K visuals

