Under Armour’s Labor Day Sale cuts 30% off outlet styles: Joggers, outerwear, shoes, more

The Under Armour Labor Day Sale offers extra 30% off outlet styles with code LDW30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. Get ready for fall outings with the Tech 1/2-Zip Long-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down to $22 and originally sold for $40. This lightweight top is highly breathable and the perfect layering option for runs. This style is available in thirteen color options and pairs nicely with jeans, joggers, shorts, chino pants, and more. With over 600 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Nike Labor Day Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!