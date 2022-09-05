Nike’s Labor Day Sale offers up to 50% off + extra 20% off clearance

The Nike Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off and an extra 20% off clearance items with code SUMMER20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the women’s Nike Air Max Excee Shoes that’s currently marked down to $53. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $90. This style is available in several color options and features an array of hues that are great for fall. They’re also great for training or everyday events. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Labor Day Sale that’s offering extra 40% off clearance items and up to 50% off sitewide.

