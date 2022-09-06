Amazon offers up to 64% off BIC and Sharpie pens, highlighters, more from $3.50

BIC Brite Liner Chisel Tip Highlighters

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 64% off a range of BIC writing utensils, highlighters, and other school/home office gear. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start from just over $3.50 and include everything from bulk ballpoint pen packs to highlighters, Wite-Out, mechanical pencils, and more to stock up the home office or back to school kit at a discount. Head below for some top picks from today’s BIC Gold Box event. 

BIC Gold Box deals:

The home office deals don’t stop there though, Amazon is also running a notable sale on Sharpie pens, markers, and more with deals starting from $7 Prime shipped. You’ll also find some Paper-Mate products and glue sticks waiting for you on this landing page

BIC Brite Liner Highlighter features:

  • Super-bright fluorescent ink makes highlights stand out
  • Versatile chisel tip creates both thin and thick lines
  • Won’t dry out even when left uncapped for up to 8 hours
  • Pen-shaped design for a comfortable grip
  • 24 yellow highlighters per pack

