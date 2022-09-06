Chefman’s 8-qt. TurboTouch Easy View Air Fryer now $80 off for today only at $50 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Chefman TurboTouch Easy View Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy where it is matched for today only, this model typically sells for closer to $130 at Amazon where it has now returned to the all-time low we have tracked only once before today. As is typically the case with these rock solid 1-day air fryer deals, this is well below the competition from a brand we feature on a regular basis. Alongside the family-ready 8-quart capacity, this model also features adjustable temperature settings up to 400-degrees as well as built-in cooking functions for “crispy chicken, fresh fish, succulent steak, and golden French fries.” The built-in LED shake reminder and viewing window to keep an eye on things round out the feature list. Head below for more.

As we mentioned above, it’s hard to beat out the value on the model above, but if you can make do with a smaller capacity there is cash to be saved. This 2-quart Chefman TurboFry, for example, sells for $37 on Amazon where it is quite a popular option. It isn’t as high-tech overall, but it will get the job done otherwise and for even less.

If you’re after something more substantial in the cooker space, dive into Amazon’s latest Instant Pot sale. Still live with deals starting from $78, you’ll find up to $70 in savings on Wi-Fi multi-cookers, coffee makers, and air fry ovens. Everything is organized and detailed for you right here. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more discounts on cooking gear.

Chefman TurboTouch Easy View Air Fryer features:

Finally—an air fryer that has it all. The Chefman TurboFry Touch Easy View Air Fryer makes mastering weeknight meals easier than ever. Watch your food air fry to ultimate crispiness through the convenient front window. With effortless one-touch digital control and four built-in cooking functions, you can cook your favorite foods to the perfect fried finish, every time. No matter if you’re in the mood for crispy chicken, a medium-rare ribeye, or golden fries, this appliance helps you cook with confidence. The adjustable temperature of 200°F to 400°F and the ability to add or subtract time allow you to tailor your air frying.

