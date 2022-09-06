Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Watch 5 see very first price cuts starting at $250

Woot is now offering the very first cash discount on the all-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, with the 44mm model starting at $289.99 in several styles. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $310 price tag you’d pay at Amazon it just launched with last month, today’s offer delivers the only cash discount so far at $20 off. The 40mm model is also on sale today, and drops down to $249.99, down from its $280 list price.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Samsung’s now previous-generation Galaxy Watch 4 may trade off some of the new inclusions, but enters with a similar build for far less. You’ll pay $229 for the 44mm model at Amazon right now, with its 40mm counterpart settling at an even more affordable $161 going rate. While you’re not getting the improved sensors and better battery, this lets you score a Samsung experience for less.

If you’re not dead set on going with a Samsung wearable, Amazon has begun clearing out Apple Watch Series 7 styles ahead of tomorrow’s keynote. Everything starts from $290 this time around and delivers some of the best discounts to date across various sizes and even some of the more premium models that are up to $150 off.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns Galaxy Watch5 provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index (BMI)

