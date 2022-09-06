Tamron joins Nikon’s Z lineup with the world’s smallest and lightest 70-300mm mirrorless lens

As the major camera manufacturers like Canon and Nikon pivot away from the traditional DSLR market, so too are the lens manufacturers like Sigma and Tamron. Today we’re talking about Tamron’s first entry into the Nikon Z-mount ecosystem, the 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD. Labeled as being the “world’s smallest and lightest telephoto zoom for full-frame mirrorless cameras,” Tamron believes that all photographers “should enjoy easy and comfortable telephoto photography.” Coming in at just 20.5-ounces, Tamron might have just achieved this goal. Head below to learn more.

The 70-300mm lens class is one of the most versatile focal length ranges as you can take nice portraits while having the reach for taking pictures of animals without scaring them off. These lenses also create nice depth-of-field even if they don’t have the fastest apertures, so your portrait pictures can have a blurred background. Tamron recognizes this, and it could explain why it chose this lens to be its entry to the Nikon Z-mount system. It also wants this lens to be of little impact when you travel, and it is safe to say at 20.5-ounces and 5.9-inches in length, Tamron has succeeded. Some general specifications of this lens include an aperture range of 4.5 to 22 at 70mm and 6.3 to 32 at 300mm with the seven blades forming a circular diaphragm at the controls. You can thread on 67mm filters to the front depending on what you’re trying to accomplish, and the included flower-shaped lens hood will help fight stray light.

Speaking of fighting stray light, Tamron is using its Broad-Band Anti-Reflection (BBAR) coating here because it boasts “excellent anti-reflection performance” so you can shoot in challenging conditions with ease. The lens even features moisture-resistant construction for added protection while shooting in adverse weather. The Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive (RXD) autofocus system provides fast and accurate focusing while tracking moving subjects and operates nearly silently so you can even use it while filming. As with many lenses, this Tamron entry features onboard firmware for controlling the various sub-systems, and you can use the Tamron Lens Utility program to update it so you don’t have to rely on using the camera to push an update.

When can you get one?

The Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD for the Nikon Z-mount is expected to launch on September 29 and will have an MSRP of $699, though pre-orders are available now. You can head below for links to where you can pre-order this new Tamron lens.

9to5Toys’ Take

As a Nikon shooter, both DSLR and mirrorless, I am glad to see yet another lens manufacturer creating mount-specific options. While Nikon created the FTZ adapter so you can use your F-mount lenses on the mirrorless lineup, it does add extra bulk and is yet another thing you have to carry around.

