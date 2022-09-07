Apple’s black European leather AirTag Key Ring case drops to new Amazon low at $21.50

Amazon is now offering the Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring in black for $21.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is 38% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked in this colorway, and the best around. While Apple could introduce new colorways and models at anytime really (happy iPhone 14 keynote day!), its current-generation European leather in black still makes for a notable solution. The stainless steel ring is as “striking as it is strong” and you’re looking at a leather treatment Apple says is “specially tanned and soft to the touch.” Get a closer look at the actual AirTags in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A more affordable option would be something like this discounted Belkin AirTag Case with Key Ring. you won’t get the Apple-approved leather constriction here or the snap closure, but the regularly $13 solution is now selling for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 23% off and within $2 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon.

We are also still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Pelican’s black and Hi-Vis yellow Protector AirTag Strap Case. Now marked down to $16 Prime shipped you can get a closer look and all of the details right here. Then head over to our roundup of the best AirTag cases, straps, and loops for all of the most notable options out there across a wide range of prices, from particularly affordable up to the more premium leather solutions, and more.

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring features:

The leather key ring is thoughtfully crafted from the finest materials.

The stainless steel is as striking as it is strong, while the European leather is specially tanned and soft to the touch.

And it fits snugly over your AirTag, so you never have to worry about it falling out.

AirTag sold separately

