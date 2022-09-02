Pelican’s black and Hi-Vis yellow Protector AirTag Strap Case hits new low at $16, more from $14

Amazon is now offering the Pelican Protector Series AirTag Rugged Strap Case in black and Hi-Vis yellow for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 directly from Pelican and more like $20 elsewhere, this is a new all-time low on this colorway. You will also find the the Clear and Fog gray variants starting at $13.95, or within a couple bucks of the all-time low. Made of an “impact absorbing silicone material,” it is designed to protect your Apple item locator with an open design that “firmly grips the edges of your AirTag” while allowing its design and your engraving to shine. You’ll also find the strap or rope-style loop so you can attach it to just about anything. More details below.

If the rugged and unique design on the Hi-Vis yellow Pelican model above isn’t of interest, save some cash and go with this 2-pack of JETech Silicone Cases instead. They sell for $8, or $4 a pop, and deliver a no-frills rubberized shell with included keyring-style clips for much less.

Speaking of AirTags, be sure to check out the new case designs as part of the CASETiFY Dragon Ball Z collection – its new Street Fighter iPhone cases are pretty epic as well – and the latest designs in the Belkin collection. You’ll also want give the very first Caudabe models a look awhile you’re at it. The brand just unveiled its new TAGCLIP and TAGSTICK solutions back in July and you can get a closer look at both of them right here alongside the latest from Nomad’s leather line.

Pelican AirTag Rugged Strap Case features:

Loop it. Ping It. Find It. Protect the things that mean the most to you with the ultra durable Pelican Protector AirTag case. The heavy-duty loop strap and impact absorbing outer shell allows you to secure your AirTag onto keys, bags, backpacks, or anything else you want to keep track of.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!