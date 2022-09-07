Neatly store two bikes for the fall/winter on Amazon’s 2-pack of hanger hooks at $10

Amazon is now offering its 2-pack of Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks for $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This set launched last year at over $27, but typically fetches between $13 and $18 lately. Today’s deal is within cents of the Amazon all-time low. This is an affordable way to lift a pair of bikes up off the ground for the fall and winter, and at the very least to organize your garage or storage area a bit better. Amazon says they are made of industrial-grade steel with a powder-coated treatment and a hammertone grey finish. The protective rubber arms are a nice touch and they work with “any bike up to 2.5 inches wide.” More details below.

While not quite as focused a solution, you could instead opt to score this 4-pack of hooks at $9 instead. They effectively double your storage options and can be used not only for bikes but a whole range of goods, tools, and more wherever you might neat to tidy things up for the fall and winter.

Another handy garage or workshop piece of kit is Olympia’s multi-purpose workbench. Now down at the best price we have seen this year, it features a main table top as well as shelving, a built-in power strip, two drawers, and a pegboard to hang a range of different tools and accessories. Take a closer look right here while the price is still marked down at Amazon to $101 shipped.

Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hook features:

Sturdy bike-hanger hook (2-pack) offers a space-saving, out-of-the-way bike-storage solution

Made of durable industrial-grade steel with a powder-coated finish in Hammertone Grey for long-lasting strength and good looks

Protective rubber arm covers help keep bicycle rims safe from scratches

Holds any bike up to 2.5 inches wide; maximum weight capacity: 40 pounds (18kg)

