Olympia’s multi-purpose workbench includes a light, power strip, and pegboard at $101

Amazon is offering the Olympia Tools Multi-Purpose Workbench With Light for $101 shipped. Down from $158, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in over a year. This workbench can hold up to 220 pounds on the main tabletop and the shelf can support 44 pounds. There’s a built-in power strip as well as included fluorescent light to illuminate your workspace. Designed to be the centerpiece of your workshop, this bench also features two drawers to help keep things organized. Plus, you’ll find a pegboard to hang frequently-accessed tools on so they’re always within arm’s reach. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, be sure to pick up this 114-piece pegboard kit which is available for $17 Prime shipped on Amazon. It’ll give you hangers, bins, screwdriver holders, and more to ensure that your workbench stays organized. As someone who’s spending far more time in the workshop, I can say that keeping things nice and organized is an absolute must to stay sane when working on multiple projects at a time.

Don’t forget to swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save on workshop essentials. For starters, the premium Bosch track saw kit is down to $649 from its normal going rate of $968, making now a great time to make the investment. On top of that, Kershaw’s PT Compact Keychain Tools are on sale from $5.50 at Amazon with even more ways to save on outfitting your kit.

The Olympia Tools 82-802 Multi-Purpose Work Bench features a 13-watt fluorescent cabinet light, 3 grounded outlets, two sliding drawers, and a full width peg board for organized tool storage. Heavy-duty steel construction with a durable enamel finish. 80-Inch power cord.

