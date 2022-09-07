ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostats regulate fall temps with Siri starting at $142

Amazon offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $196.86 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $249, today’s offer is marking the third-best price of the year at over 20% off. This comes within $1 of our previous summer mention, as well. The brutal summer heatwave looks to finally be coming to an across the US, with more inconsistent fall temperatures ready to blow in.

The ecobee SmartThermostat helps regulate your home’s heating and cooling by replacing your existing unit with a connected offering sporting a built-in touchscreen display to control or monitor settings. HomeKit control is the real star of the show, and also comes backed by onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperature sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $142.36 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. This one is now only down from the usual $179 price tag in order to beat our previous mention by $5 and mark the best price of the year. As far as features go, you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system for cooling off through the rest of summer. Especially at $37 off.

Now that we’re halfway through the week, we’re also tracking a pretty notable assortment of price cuts over in our smart home guide. Including some other HomeKit-enabled offerings to deeper price cuts on gear designed to work with the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant, there are some far more flashy ways to give your setup some love than the more utility-focused smart thermostats above.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

